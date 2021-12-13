'It may be an attempt to find the matchwinner in Virat again': Ex-BCCI selector on removing Kohli as India's ODI captain

The BCCI's decision to replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as captain of India's ODI captain continues to draw reactions. While the cricketing world stands divided over this huge development in Indian cricket, a former BCCI selector has weighed in on the issue, saying the decision could be a way to revive Kohli's form which once saw him transform into a run-machine.

Venkatapathy Raju, the former India spinner, who was part of the board's selection panel, believes now that Kohli has been relieved of his captaincy duties in limited-overs cricket, it could well signal the revival of his free-flowing best. Although Kohli has been scoring half-centuries, the star India batter has not scored a century since November of 2019, making it a total of 57 innings across formats that he has not registered a three-digit-score.

"Of late, the match-winner in Kohli was missing. So, this may be an attempt to find the match-winner in him again. And Rohit has led India with distinction whenever he has been given the opportunity. Probably, he will play more freely now," Raju told Mid-Day.

MSK Prasad, another former chairman of selectors, feels that the decision to appoint Rohit makes sense given the very few ODIs the Indian cricket team has lined up over the next year, en route to the T20 World Cup, where India would be keen to brush aside the disappointing show of this year's World Cup.

"More than the feeling of sacking, I think this was the more logical thought. We are playing only seven or eight ODI games in the next season. So, probably, the selectors would have felt that one captain for both formats [would be better] because T20 and 50-over players are almost similar barring a few here and there," Prasad told Mid-Day.

"So, in order to avoid any confusion with the style of captaincy, they [the selectors] would have thought of giving Rohit the captaincy for white-ball cricket. Although Rohit would be leading the T20 team, he would have his ideas as far as identifying the core players [is concerned]."