Home / Cricket / ‘It’s easier said than done’: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke opens up on split with wife Kyly Boldy

'It's easier said than done': Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke opens up on split with wife Kyly Boldy

Clarke said that his friendship with Boldy is very strong and they want to do things keeping their daughter’s best interest in mind.

cricket Updated: Aug 01, 2020 08:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke in 2014.
Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke in 2014.(Getty Images)
         

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who had announced his break-up with former wife Kyly Boldy, in February this year has opened up about his split. Clarke was married to Boldy for seven years and they have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee whom they co-parent.

Speaking about the split on KISS 1065’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, according to a report in foxsports.com.au, Clarke said that his friendship with Boldy is very strong and they want to do things keeping their daughter’s best interest in mind.

“I think I’m extremely lucky to have been able to go through a separation with the mother of my child and us still be great friends,” Clarke was quoted as saying.

“I actually think Kyly and my friendship now is as strong as it’s ever been. We still talk daily and I think you’ve heard Kyly say as well both of us will always prioritise our daughter and a big part of that is a friendship between mum and dad.”

Clarke said that a break-up is always difficult as there are other people involved apart from the couple involved and things aren’t easy.

“It’s probably easier to do when your child’s so young but I would hope that’s mine and Kyly’s relationship forever,” he said. “That our daughter is No. 1, we keep our friendship strong and we do what’s best for her.

“There’s always other people involved. There’s families, there’s friends, if there’s a new person there’s that as well so you’re trying to stay respectful to everyone. It’s easier said than done.”

