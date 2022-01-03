'It set me up in my career': Rahul Dravid rewinds to maiden Test hundred against SA, predicts Wanderers conditions

The third Test at Johannesburg in the 1996-97 series between India and South Africa marked a significant moment in Rahul Dravid's career. Coming in to bat at the No. 3 position, Dravid notched up his maiden Test ton against a lethal bowling attack comprising Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Brian McMillan. 148 & 81 in the two innings of the Test was a perfect start to Dravid's illustrious Test career, albeit the match resulted in a draw.

Recalling his maiden Test hundred, Dravid, the current head coach of the senior men's team, said that it played a major role in shaping up his career. The Indian batting great retired with 33 Test hundreds to his name and over 13,000 runs in the longest format.

"I remember it rained and we couldn't win the Test! Personally i felt well, felt i belonged after those knocks. In a lot of ways it set me up in my career. Deserved to win that game, didn't have the depth of attack but came close," said Dravid in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the second Test.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid highlights area Team India 'need to get better at'

On the nature of the wicket in Jo'burg, Dravid predicted the Wanderers pitch to act quicker than the one in Centurion. India flaunt an impressive record at the Wanderers, having never lost a Test match. In five Tests played at Johannesburg, India have won twice and drawn thrice.

Dravid has sweet memories of the venue as he led India to their first-ever Test match in South Africa in 2006. The Indian team won the third Test in 2018 by 63 runs on a challenging wicket. After breaching South Africa's fortress in Centurion, the Virat Kohli-led unit will now look to seal the country's maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

"It's a quicker pitch but maybe the bounce is not as it has been at Centurion. Can't exactly put a finger on the reason, maybe the ground, city. Hard to pick one reason. Generally weathers at Wanderers holds five days," Dravid further said.

On India's dominant performance in the series opener, Dravid said, "We've had conversations around lines and lengths to bowl. We were able to bowl a different length in the 2nd innings, all down to skills of the bowlers. We need to be able to vary depending on track, conditions. Could have been better with shot selection."