'It took me a while to understand...': Kishan reveals how guidance from Kohli helped him change attitude towards cricket

India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has had an eventful 12 months in the recent past. From making his international debut against England in 2021 and then going on top open in the T20 World Cup to bagging the highest paycheck at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Kishan's rise has been meteoric. This, however, wouldn't have been possible without the guidance of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kishan rose through the ranks because of his stellar IPL performances for Mumbai Indians (MI). In the absence of various regular openers, he was slotted in the top order for the national side.

Despite his climb to fame, left-hander Kishan remains humble and has elaborated on how his thinking has changed.

When asked about his aspirations, Ishan said, “Initially I used to think 'kuch na kuch achcha hi hoga yaar... bas khelte raho, run banaate raho'. But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they've set for themselves, that's where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them. Earlier I used to think, 'chalo cricket chal raha hai, everything is good'", he told TOI in an interview.

Twenty-three-year-old Kishan also gave an instance of his conversation former skipper Kohli.

“It took me a while to understand what goes into this whole 'chalte rehna' bit. I gradually began picking up things. For instance, the conversation I had with Virat bhai where he said 'Dus mein se saat cheez tujhe sacrifice karna padega'. Little things,” he said.

Kishan will next be in action in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.