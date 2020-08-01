e-paper
‘It was a shocking moment for all of us’: Vinod Kambli describes what happened during Inzamam’s altercation with fan

In the second ODI, Inzamam was irked by a fan of Indian origin, who was constantly calling him names, and as Waqar Younis revealed, even made inappropriate comments directed at Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife.

cricket Updated: Aug 01, 2020 09:37 IST
Calm down: Pakistan’s Inzamam Ul-Haq; wearing cap at right-centre; is restrained by officials during Sahara Cup cricket fracas.
Former India batsman Vinod Kambli has revealed how the entire team was in shock seeing Inzamam-Ul-Haq entering the stands and confronting a fan in during the 1997 Sahara Cup. The former Pakistan captain, while fielding, was irked by a fan of Indian origin, who was constantly calling him names, and as Waqar Younis revealed, even made inappropriate comments directed at Mohammad Azharuddin’s wife.

Kambli, who was in the dressing room, along with the rest of his teammates, described the incident ‘shocking’.

“In fact, that incident, because we were sitting in the dressing room and our team was batting, the Indian team was batting, we were sitting there in the dressing room and then suddenly we saw Inzi just trying to show for a bat,” Kambli said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

“He was just pointing out to a bat, so I saw the 12th man taking the bat, and passing by his dressing room and passing our dressing room too and went from there straight to Inzi. The entire incident was like, you were literally shocked. It was a shocking moment for all of us.”

Inzamam, who usually used to field in the slips, Waqar said, had been paying attention to the chants and asked permission to change his fielding position. Things escalated though when he asked the 12th man to get a bat and that is where Kambli and the rest of the team realised what was going on.

“We were first of all questioning how come a 12th man is taking a bat to Inzamam, and then the entire incident, whatever happened, but for what it was it was shocking, it was really shocking. We were discussing it with each other why this thing had happened,” the former left-handed batsman said.

