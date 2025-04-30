New Delhi [India] April 30 : Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy praised KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi's mature approach and ability to dominate spinners, noting his promising start and potential for a successful career. "It was a very matured approach": KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy on Raghuvanshi's innings against DC

Rahguvanshi was the highest run scorer for KKR against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

He made 44 , his innings included three fours and two sixes.

"I've seen him from this age. He's doing well, and I hope he goes well and has a long way to go. It was a very matured approach. That's what he's been showing us from the first game. And it's good to have someone who can play at that pace also and who can dominate spinners that well," Varun Chakaravarthy said in a video posted by IPL.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi also praised and credited Varun for delivering a match-winning over, highlighting his consistent performance in taking crucial wickets during critical moments of the game.

Varun took back to back wickets in the 18th over, of the second innings, he removed DC batters Ashutosh Sharma and Mitchell Starc. He finished his spells on 2/39.

"I think it was a match-winning over. He's been doing this job for a long time. He always bowls the most crucial overs in the game. He always picks the most crucial wickets, him and Sunny. And won us the game again," Angkrish Raghuvanshi said.

A fightback from spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy towards the end helped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders come back to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday.

DC was in a commanding position at 136/3 in 14 overs while chasing 205. However, Narine and Varun delivered commendable comeback spells, restricting DC to 190/9 despite half-century from Faf Du Plessis and useful cameos from skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam .

Now, KKR is at seventh spot with four wins and five losses, giving them eight points. DC is in fourth place with six wins and four losses, with 12 points. At home, they have won just one out of four games so far.

