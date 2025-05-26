Ahmedabad [India], : Chennai Super Kings assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram expressed his feelings following his side's triumph over the table toppers, Gujarat Titans , in the 67th encounter of the Indian Premier League 2025. "It was good to finish off on winning note": CSK assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram

A brilliant performance by young batters Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel followed by a sensational spin assault helped Super Kings end their Indian Premier League campaign with an 83-run win over Gujarat at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With this victory, CSK finished last with four victories and 10 losses, giving them eight points. On the other hand, GT ended the campaign with a loss, which could hamper their top two chances, with nine wins and five losses, giving them 18 points.

Speaking on team's win at the post-match press conference, Sridharan Sriram said, "I think the leadership group definitely have a good idea of what needs to be done. And this was a bit of an example. So I think it was good to finish off on a wiining note. A lot of things went right for us today, which was very happy and pleasing."

Further, the 49-year-old hailed the three new young replacements that the Chennai-based franchise made in the middle of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. The three players included were Dewald Brevis , Ayush Mhatre , and Urvil Patel .

"I don't think so, because I think these were forced changes. There were injuries that happened, and we had to replace. Fortunately for us, the people who replaced came in and did well. So I won't really go back and dig too deep into it, saying that the auction table was a mistake. But we were very fortunate that the replacements who came in did very well," Sridharan Sriram added.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first. A 63 run second wicket stand between Urvil Patel and Devon Conway and a 74-run fifth wicket stand between Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK to 230/5.

Prasidh Krishna was GT's top bowler.

In the run chase, GT was never really in contention as they consistently lost wickets. Sai Sudharsan top scored as Noor Ahmed , Anshul Kamboj , and Ravindra Jadeja dismantled GT, bundling them out for 147 in 18.3 overs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.