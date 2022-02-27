'Was more like Djokovic or Federer forehand': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star's 'clever and unbelievable' batting vs SL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was on Saturday reserved the highest praise for 27-year-old India star's “clever” batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, comparing some of his shots to that of the forehands of tennis greats like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Chasing a challenging 184, Iyer scored a second consecutive T20I half-century in the series en route to his highest career score of 74 runs off 44 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and 4 sixes, as India successfully chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

Hailing the competition for every single spot in the Indian T20I side, Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, was effusive in his praise for Iyer's “clever and confident” batting.

“That is the beauty about this particular Indian team. There are so many options virtually for every single spot in the team. So anybody who gets an opportunity he knows he needs to grab it and cannot waste it. What Shreyas Iyer has shown in this innings is the cleverness of his batting. The way he was moving away when there was no deep third man and hitting the ball over, the way he was moving towards the offside and clipping the ball to the onside. That shows a batsman who is supremely confident of himself and the skill he posses,” he said.

The legendary batter also hailed his “favourite player” Sanju Samson, who scored a 25-ball 39 and was part of an 84-run stand alongside Iyer.

“The difference between what you have and to make it happen is temperament and shot selection, in his case he is showing he can do. And also to see Sanju Samson do it because he is one of my favourite players. And to see him come good has been fantastic,” he added.

Talking further about Iyer's batting and his shot selection, Gavaskar praised the youngster for “playing with the full face of the bat”.

“First thing he did was hit that straight drive for a boundary. After that it was...even if he was lofting the ball, he was doing it in the 'V'. So less chances of being caught because fielders are on the either side of the sightscreen. So basically, play as straight as possible and even if the ball does anything it will have a inside or outside edge. Iyer was playing with the full face of the bat as much as possible except the odd occasions. He was unbelievable. It was more like a Djokovic or a Federer forehand,” said the former India captain.