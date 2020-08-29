‘It was quite a big issue’: David Miller recalls his six that blinded an Indian cop in one eye

cricket

Aug 29, 2020

South Africa batsman David Miller recalled his six which blinded an Indian policeman in one eye during the 2015 edition of the IPL. The constable, going by the name of Alok Aich, lost eyesight in his right eye after being struck by a ball hit for a six by Miller - who was then playing for Kings XI Punjab - during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Miller’s bad luck did not end there. A few matches later, Miller’s six thudded onto the chest of a 10-year-old in the stands. Sidharth Upadhya, who had come from Bhopal with his father Mayank Upadhya to watch the afternoon match, fainted and was carried to the medical room at the cricket ground by a cop. Sidharth later complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital, but fortunately, was doing fine.

“It was quite a big issue, to be honest with you. It was extremely serious and I think I blinded the policeman and it was quite a situation that we had. I still remember the shot and how it went through the air and everything unravelled in a couple of days actually,” Miller was quoted as saying by IANS.

“It came out in the press and the newspapers and was quite tough to deal with, to be completely honest with you. Fortunately, that is not going to be happening this year without the crowds.”

Although Miller, who this year, will be padding up for the Rajasthan Royals is slightly bummed to be playing in front of empty stands, for the South Africa batsman, this isn’t the first time he’ll witness playing without crowds.

“This will be my first time playing in front of no crowds. But back in South Africa, we’re used to playing four-day games in front of no crowds; there’s maybe just a man and his dog there to watch. T20 and IPL, though, is going to be very different with no crowds, to be honest,” Miller added.