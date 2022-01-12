'It wasn't the Rishabh Pant we know': Ex-AUS spinner advises Dravid to 'stay away' from discussing Pant's 'technique'

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant faced immense criticism over his shot-selection during the second innings of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa. Pant had arrived at the crease when India were in a dire need of a partnership; however, Rassie van der Dussen's attempts to get under Pant's skin worked in favour of the South Africans, as the Indian batter went for an adventurous lofted shot over covers and nicked the ball for a simple catch behind the wickets.

Following the end of the game which saw India concede a seven-wicket defeat, team's head coach Rahul Dravid said he would be having “conversations” with Pant over his shot-selection. However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has insisted that Pant's problem goes deeper than “technique or tactics.”

The former left-arm spinner, citing his performances from the Test series in Australia in 2020/21, said that Pant can perform under pressure and conversations with the Indian youngster must be more psychological than technical.

“He’s entertaining but very frustrating to watch - either making a big score or having a brain fade and getting out early which he did in the Johannesburg Test when the team really needed him to lift. Now, we know that he has a reasonable technique… he can play under pressure. He did it in Australia at the Gabba. But in South Africa, he was put under the pump. He walked out of the crease, which tells you that he is a little bit twitchy. He was receiving a few verbals, you could see there was a bit of eagerness. It wasn’t the Rishabh Pant that we know,” Hogg said on his official YouTube channel.

“Rahul Dravid has come out and said that he’s going to have a word about shot selection with him. I don’t think he needs to do that - technique or tactics. Stay away from that because we know he’s got the goods to deliver. It’s more psychological. Was he in a positive or a negative frame of mind. Did the verbals get to him? Those are the things you should be looking at. When he’s on song, I guarantee you that he’s in a different state of mind. This innings he was in a negative state of mind,” explained Hogg.

In the third and final Test of the series, Pant started his innings with an aggressive approach again and conceded a soft dismissal when he was on 27.