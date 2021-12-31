'It will always remain an abiding memory': Gavaskar gives his verdict on India's 'really special' campaign in 2021

What a year it has been for Indian cricket. What a time to be Team India’s fan. They started 2021 by winning in Brisbane and ended it with a victory at Centurion. Indian cricket in the past has witnessed good year, even great years, but 2021 would be hard to match. Test series win in Australia against England at home, almost beating England on their soil and capping off the year with a win in South Africa has made it an exceptional year for Indian cricket.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar called 2021 a 'really special' year for Team India, summing up some of its most impressive accomplishments of the year. Sure, there was the low of the T20 World Cup and the disappointment of losing the World Test Championship final, the little setbacks fall short in comparison to the massive positives India have achieved.

"I think the Indian team has been absolutely fantastic over the last couple of years. But 2021 is really special in the history of Indian cricket. They started off the year with guts and glory by drawing a game which looked out of their hands at one stage. Rishabh Pant made it possible that there was a chance for India to win the Sydney Test but unfortunately there was an injury to Hanuma Vihari… it meant that he had to drop anchor. And Ashwin despite his back pain, batting the way that he did… and then winning at Gabba which is the fortress for the Australians will always remain an abiding memory. To score 328 in the final innings is never easy," Gavaskar said on 'The Byju's Cricket Live' show.

"It has been absolutely fantastic since them… winning in England, getting a 2-1 lead with one match to be played next year. And then, beating New Zealand, I think it has been an absolutely fantastic year. And now today, they capped it off by beating South Africa."

With the win, India end the year at the top of the ICC rankings, and currently stand fourth in the World Test Championship points table. India will play their first match of the new year 2022 against South Africa in Johannesburg starting Monday, January 3.