'It will be clear there's tension between them': Ex-Pakistan captain on potential change in guard between Kohli & Rohit

The upcoming series against South Africa is an important one for two of India's modern-day greats - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. For the latter, it's about reaffirming his position as the captain of the Test side and letting his willow do the talking. For the other, it's about ensuring a smooth change in guard w.r.t. ODI captaincy. Despite clear distinction in captaincy, a lot of people are of the opinion that Rohit could be given the red-ball captaincy too. Reacting to the claim is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who says if it happens, it will be bad for cricket.

Virat Kohli will lead India in a three-match Test series, slated to on December 26 in Centurion. Post that, Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI side. Butt, when asked by a fan whether the BCCI will hand over the Test captaincy to Rohit should India lose this series, said:

"I don't think it should happen; it won't be of any benefit. But, I can't say whether it will happen or not. If it happens, it will be clear that there is tension between them and that they are not getting along very well. There can't be any other reason to snatch the captaincy away from a captain who has won the most number of matches abroad among all other Indian skippers. One series shouldn't affect his captaincy. I don't think it will happen and the lesser they happen, the better. And if they happen often, then that's harmful for cricket."

Kohli, indeed, possesses an enviable record as the nation's Test captain. Overall, he has led the side in 66 matches, winning 39, losing 16 and drawing 11. He holds the record for most wins by an Indian captain in Tests, with MS Dhoni being second at 27.

Moreover, when it comes to overseas Tests, Kohli has a whopping 15 wins under his belt, leaving Sourav Ganguly behind with 11.