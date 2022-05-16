Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘It’s a non-story': CSK coach Stephen Fleming on Ambati Rayudu retirement fiasco

Reacting to Ambati Rayudu's retirement u-turn, former New Zealand captain and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said "It was bit of a storm in a teacup."
Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings(PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ambati Rayudu's decision to announce his IPL retirement on Twitter and then going on to delete the tweet after an hour created a stir in the Indian cricketing circuit. The Chennai Super Kings batter tweeted on Saturday morning that the ongoing IPL will be his last but took the post down an hour later. Reacting to the episode, former New Zealand captain and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said "It was bit of a storm in a teacup."

"It was not disappointing, it was probably a little bit of a storm in a teacup, to be honest. But, I think he was fine. It has not changed anything in the camp but it is a non-story," Fleming said in the virtual press conference after the CSK vs GT match on Sunday.

Rayudu, who hasn't been in the best of forms in this edition of the IPL, had thanked Mumbai Indians and CSK - the two teams he has represented in the IPL - in his retirement tweet.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Rayudu had initially tweeted.

Ambati Rayudu's deleted tweet

After Rayudu took down his tweet, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan clarified to various news organisations that the right-hander is "not retiring" and will remain a part of the CSK set-up as a player even in the upcoming season.

This was not the first time that Rayudu announced his retirement. The veteran right-hander had said that he is retiring from all forms of cricket in 2019 after a fallout with the Hyderabad Cricket Association but later took it back after several meetings with the HCA officials.

CSK, meanwhile slumped to another defeat after losing to GT by 7 wickets. The MS Dhoni-led side is currently at number 9 in the 10 team points table with just 8 points in 13 matches.

