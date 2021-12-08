'It's almost like pattern which is developing': Laxman points out India's major area of concern ahead of SA Test series

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman cautioned India's batting line-up while pointing out a major area of concern for Virat Kohli's men ahead of the anticipated tour of South Africa which begins with the three-Test series from December 26 onwards.

Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings in Kanpur and Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the second innings in Mumbai - all have one thing in common - something which Laxman pointed out while speaking on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues. All four threw away their wicket after getting set during the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand and Laxman has expressed concern over his pattern which is developing.

"It's very important not to repeat the same mistakes. If we saw the way Ajinkya Rahane got out in Kanpur, Pujara got out in Kanpur as well as in Mumbai, it's almost like a pattern which is developing. Even Shubman Gill, after settling down and throwing away his wicket. So I just believe it is about converting that start into a big score, which is very critical," he said.

The veteran cricketer explained that with India playing with five specialist batters overseas along with the all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja, the team will need their batting line-up to play patiently and convert the starts into big figures.

"As it is, India plays with five genuine batters, then you have an all-rounder in the form of Jadeja, you then have a wicketkeeper-batter, so it is important for the top five batters to make it count once they get their eye in, once they spend time on the crease," he added.

Laxman warned the Indian team that if they want to win in South Africa, their final frontier, the batters need to fire.

"Somewhere or the other I feel they are repeating the mistakes and throwing away their wickets after getting set, which you cannot do if you want to perform well against good teams and especially if you want to win the series in South Africa, as a batting unit you will have to fire."

