'It's been at the back of my mind': Promising 25-year-old wants to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

India need to develop a core nucleus that will play for them in the T20 World Cup this year. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit starts its preparations to find the right team combination with the three-match T20I series versus the West Indies. India are set to face Kieron Pollard & Co on Wednesday in their first shortest format assignment of the year.

The opening puzzle and middle-order dilemma will be on the to-do list of Rahul Dravid but the Indian team also needs to sort out its bowling strategies. If the team management decides to give opportunities to new faces in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, fans might see Avesh Khan in the bowling mix. Avesh hasn't put a foot wrong since the start of last year's IPL. He ended the tournament with 14 wickets in 16 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.37.

The 25-year-old Avesh put up an impressive bowling display, leading to Lucknow Super Giants splurging a colossal sum of ₹10 crore to buy him. In the recent two-day IPL 2022 Auction in Bengaluru, the pacer became the most expensive uncapped cricketer in the history of IPL auctions.

With an India debut knocking on the doors, Avesh is going through a terrific phase. He has also put his hand up for a place in India's bowling contingent for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I'm looking at the West Indies as an opportunity. Obviously, representing the country is every cricketer's dream. Any young player takes up the sport so that he can represent India one day. I have got that chance... I want to grab that opportunity and help the team win matches with my performances," Avesh told veteran sports journalist Boria Majumdar.

"Obviously because World Cup is a big stage. After breaking into the national side, every player aims of playing the World Cup and help India win the trophy. It's been at the back of my mind. I want to help India win the World Cup," he further added.

Despite a fruitful IPL season where he finished as the league's second-highest wicket-taker, Avesh was not retained by Delhi Capitals and it was Lucknow who eventually won the race for signing him up. Avesh’s name was due in the uncapped category, towards the fag end of the opening day of the auction. He admitted that he was expecting to fetch a minimum of ₹7 crore at the event.

"I was on the flight at that time and I had expected I would get at least 7 crore. But since I was on the flight and couldn’t watch the auction live, I was feeling a bit nervous thinking which team would pick me and for how much. Upon landing when I got to know that Lucknow bought me for 10 crore, I froze for five seconds," he told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Lucknow's work at the auction table also saw the newbies adding Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 Crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 Crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 Crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.60 Crore) and Mark Wood (INR 7.50 Crore) to their squad.