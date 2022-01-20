'It's like doctor giving medicine to fully fit person': Ex-PAK skipper says India captaincy saga will have repurcussions

The middle-order faltered again and India, led by KL Rahul, had no answers to South Africa's all-round brilliance in the ODI series opener on Wednesday at Paarl. India were outplayed for the better part of the game, which saw an insipid bowling show from the bowlers and a batting stutter from young guns.

Chasing 296 on a slower wicket, India started well as opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 from 84 balls and former captain Virat Kohli 51 from 63. But the Indian innings plunged after Kohli's departure to go from 152/3 to 214/8 and eventually fall short of the South African total by 31 runs.

Contributions from Rishabh Pant (16 off 22 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (17 from 17 deliveries) did not count for much as India ended up with 265 for eight in 50 overs. Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has also weighed in on India's lacklustre performance and suggested a couple of changes in the team composition.

Butt also opined on the shift in leadership. Kohli had stepped down from the T20I captaincy following the 2021 T20 World Cup last November and was removed from the ODI captaincy a month later. The Ex-Pakistan batter feels the Indian board tried to fix something that wasn't broken.

"It's like a doctor giving medicine to a fully fit person. This is one of those unfortunate reasons where everything seems upset. According to me, the immediate remedy is Rahul keeping the wickets and bat at his usual ODI position. India need to add an extra batter at the top and include a genuine pace bowler in place of Bhuvneshwar. The batting order will be a bit longer and India will get a free-flowing player who can put some pressure on the opposition. Also, the middle-order will get loads of experience in presence of Rahul," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

"The biggest problem for the selection committee was selecting the captain, not picking the team. They thought that everything will remain the same despite the change in leadership. Why fix something that's not broken? It was an untimely move and it's going to have repurcussions. The team doesn't look in its comfort zone. We've been watching the Indian team for a year and it didn't look its energetic self against South Africa," he further said.

Butt also pinpointed Rishabh Pant's fitness levels, saying the left-handed dasher needs to work on the physical aspect if he wants to take his game a notch above.

"The Indian middle-order lacks depth. Also, Pant needs to shape up physically. He's talented with every shot in his book but he needs to work on his fitness. That's not much to ask from a person who is playing at the international level. His game will elevate to a different level if he works on this aspect," Butt said.

The 37-year-old Butt also talked about Venkatesh Iyer not bowling a single over against South Africa, which has led to pundits and fans questioning the all-rounder's role in the starting eleven.

"Yes, Venkatesh should have bowled. When there's a partnership on the board, a team should try out different things. India are going by a similar trend in South Africa. They persisted with Pujara & Rahane in the Test series and we are seeing a similar approach in the ODIs too. They haven't thought out of the box yet. The team doesn't want to tinker with anything when it has some unsettled issues. When you have a settled leader like Kohli or Rohit, they would have taken a different approach," Butt further added.

