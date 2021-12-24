'It's like man-eater when it knows there is prey around': Tendulkar points out big reason behind Rohit's Test success

Rohit Sharma has made a remarkable return in the Test format, ending up as one of India's most consistent batters in the longest format this year. The opener's performances in England drew appreciation from the cricket fraternity as he ended as India's highest run-scorer in the series (368 runs in four Tests).

The newly-appointed Test vice-captain had earlier dwelled on the changes he made in his temperament and batting style to adapt to the needs of Test cricket – especially in overseas conditions. Rohit had also contributed with important knocks in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, in which India registered a 2-1 series win over Australia.

Former Indian cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, talking about Rohit's impressive outing in the whites, insisted that most of the work he did on his batting was “mental.”

“It is mental. When you start telling yourself 'this is something that I'm not gonna do', (it will be) the first thing you're going to do. I would much rather say that try and give yourself a message on what you're expected to do and what you want to do, instead of what you shouldn't do,” Tendulkar said on ‘Backstage with Boria’.

The former Indian batter, who currently holds the record for most runs in Tests and ODIs, further stated that a nervous mindset could be exploited by the opposition.

“It's all about positive reinforcement; the positive energy flowing in your body reflects. Your movements are fluid, you're not tight. Nervous energy can be picked by position; it's like a man-eater when it knows there's prey around, it pounces on. That's exactly what the bowler does to a batter,” said the 48-year-old.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as Virat Kohli's deputy in Tests earlier this month but was forced to miss the upcoming three-match series against South Africa with a hamstring injury. The opener is also India's full-time captain in limited-overs format.