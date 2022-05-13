'It's not looking great. He's had fever for last two weeks now': Watson says Shaw's IPL 2022 campaign might be over

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has dropped a massive update regarding Prithvi Shaw and his health, saying that it may be the end of the road for the dynamic young India batter as far as the IPL 2022 is concerned. Shaw has missed the last three games for DC, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, and recently posted a picture of himself laying on a hospital bed. In a huge update, Watson has informed that it is likely that Shaw will not play any further part in this IPL season due to an illness that is not yet known.

Watson added that Shaw has been having high fever for the last 15 days. While there have been several cases of Covid-19 to have emerged in the DC unit, with Shaw the problem seems to be something else. Watson pointed out that the doctors are 'yet to figure out' the diagnosis but rest assured, Shaw is unlikely to play the remaining two league games for DC, and more if the team reaches the Playoffs.

"It's not looking great. I don't know exactly his diagnosis but he's had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don't know exactly what the diagnosis is but it's not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games," Watson told the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"It's a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time. So it's a big loss for us to not have him. But hopefully he gets back to full health quickly. But yeah, the last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon but it's not going to be in time for the minimum last few games of Delhi Capitals."

While DC are yet to release an official statement with regards to Shaw's health, captain Rishabh Pant, after the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, informed that Prithvi could be suffering from typhoid. "We miss him but we can't control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

If it indeed is the end of the season for Shaw, he will end IPL 2022 with 259 runs from nine games, with two half-centuries.

