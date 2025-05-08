Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"It's not over yet": Former cricketer drops big statement about KKR's bleak playoffs chances

ANI |
May 08, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes, even though a challenging route to the playoffs lies ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders, it is not over yet for the defending champions in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Delhi [India], : Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes, even though a challenging route to the playoffs lies ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders, it is not over yet for the defending champions in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League .

"It's not over yet": Former cricketer drops big statement about KKR's bleak playoffs chances
"It's not over yet": Former cricketer drops big statement about KKR's bleak playoffs chances

Kolkata suffered a massive setback in their attempts to defend the crown after they succumbed to a two-wicket defeat against a beleaguered Chennai Super Kings in their home den, Eden Gardens.

With the Knight Riders dwindling in the sixth spot with 11 points and two fixtures left, their hopes for a spot in the playoffs appear bleak. With seven teams still fighting for a place and KKR standing on the verge of elimination despite their persistent slim hopes, Aakash isn't willing to rule the Knight Riders just yet.

"Never say never. Even with a 0.1 per cent chance, it's not over yet. As improbable as it seems, if there's still a chance, you keep fighting. Sport teaches you to never give up. By the next game, others might be out of contention, but while hope remains, KKR will push for it," Aakash told JioHotstar.

In their remaining fixtures, Kolkata will travel to the homes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the ambition of securing victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

"They face tough fixtures ahead, SRH away and RCB away. While SRH is near the bottom, they have match-winners, and RCB will be keen to finish the season with a double. KKR's game against RCB will be a crucial one," he added.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that it was hard to swallow the defeat after the match and said, "It was really tough . We were 10-15 short, 185-195 would have been an ideal total on this pitch."

The 36-year-old had no complaints about the efforts put in by the bowlers and added, "No complaints at all, the bowlers tried their best," he said, praising the team's fight until the end."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / "It's not over yet": Former cricketer drops big statement about KKR's bleak playoffs chances
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On