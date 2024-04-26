Hyderabad [India], : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins backed their high-risk, high-reward approach after falling short by 35 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. "It's our strong suit": Pat Cummins backs SRH's high-risk approach

When Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma arrive at the crease to open the innings for SRH, fans expect fireworks coming from the bat of the left-handed duo.

However, this time RCB made early inroads by removing the duo within the powerplay to limit the damage.

The middle order succumbed to the pressure, which allowed RCB bowlers to dictate the flow of the game.

After ending up on the losing side, Cummins backed the approach that his side has adopted this season as he believes SRH's strength lies in the attacking style of cricket.

"Not an ideal night. Few over par with the ball and unfortunately lost a few wickets throughout our innings. I think it's our strong suit . It's not going to work every game. One or two games where it hasn't gone our way at the start, we still managed to get a good total. Still think this is the way forward for our boys," Cummins said after the game.

"The boys have been going really well, it's T20 cricket, you are not going to win every game. Don't dwell on this too much. I speak after wins, Dan speaks after losses," Cummins added.

One of the key factors that has contributed to SRH's success this season has been batting first and posting record-breaking totals.

They have broken the record for the highest score in the IPL twice this season. But this time the coin favoured RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and he put SRH to bowl which was not Cummins's first choice.

"We were gonna bat first, it seems to be working for us. Before the last few wins, we were thinking that we were a bowl-first team. Didn't go our way," Cummins stated.

After falling short against RCB, SRH will return to action against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Chepauk.

