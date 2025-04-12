New Delhi [India] April 12 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. "It's special game for us with our green initiative...": Rajat Patidar ahead of clash with RR

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar addressed the media ahead of the fixture. RCB will don their special green jersey, an annual tradition to raise awareness of the environment in line with their status as a carbon-neutral team, according to a release.

Patidar emphasized a game-by-game approach, focusing on playing good cricket rather than the venue or opponent. He highlighted the importance of team confidence and the special significance of this particular game due to the green initiative and the green jersey.

"We take it one game at a time. If everyone is confident, we look to make the most of it. We'll focus on playing good cricket, not focus on which venue it is. It's a special game for us with our green initiative, and wearing the green jersey makes it even more special and exciting," Rajat Patidar said.

Patidar described his approach to captaincy and emphasized his ability to separate his leadership role from his batting performance.

"I see myself as captain when I'm on the field, but when I'm batting, I don't feel the pressure of being a captain. I focus on my strengths with the bat and avoid feeling like I have to do something different just because I am leading the team. Even in domestic cricket, I try to stay in the moment and do my best for the team," he added.

RR is seventh in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. They lost the previous match against the Gujarat Titans by 58 runs.

On the other hand, RCB suffered a defeat in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. They are placed fourth in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.