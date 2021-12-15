It’s the time of Agarwals, says cricketer Mayank Agarwal

Soon after Parag Agrawal became the Twitter CEO, cricketer Mayank Agarwal played a crucial role in India’s massive win over New Zealand in the second test. “It’s the time of Agarwals,” laughs the cricketer on sharing surname with the former, and adds, “All the love and adulation motivates me to work harder and perform better. I’m really happy that I’m able to put in the performances.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘centurion of Wankhede’ led to a meme fest of sorts. And Mayank — whose name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium, following his brilliant performance — shares that, “If anything is made in good-hearted fun, it’s fine.”

After every memorable game, the cricketer picks a stump, and gets it autographed by the team as a keepsake. “I take it as a memory for the rest of the life. I have a stump when India won the Border-Gavaskar series in 2018 in Australia, and when in 2021 India defeated England at Lord’s or whenever I get a 100 or a double 100.”

His journey of transforming himself from T20 to the test series format has tested him as a player, but what still “drives him” is the kick to serve the country. “The dream of playing for India really motivates me. As a player, you have to improve yourself. And I’m glad that I’ve been able to do that successfully,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A lot of mental discipline, work ethic, long-distance running and Vipasana” that he practises regularly has helped him pass the tests that the game conducts at many levels. Keeping up with the challenges and demands of being a sportsperson, he adds, “I remember having a chat with Rahul (Dravid) bhai once about managing mental energy. And that is something I have really picked up from him. He is like an elder brother who guides and helps us to get the best out of us!” says Agarwal.

Also batting for more movies to be made on sportspersons, he adds: “Those movies inspire many, and shows what a sportsperson has gone through to reach where he is!”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter