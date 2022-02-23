'It's your duty to fight injustice': India legend asks Saha to reveal journalist's identity after threat episode

Wriddhiman Saha's revelation about a journalist forcing him for an interview has been a hot topic of discussion lately. After being dropped from the Test team for the impending Sri Lanka series, the 37-year-old Saha took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening.

Saha didn't name the individual and maintained his stance despite the squall in the cricket fraternity. The wicketkeeper-batter, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, warned the journalist who forced him for an interview to not repeat it or he will have no choice other than to reveal the person's identity.

Saha has received immense support from many prominent names and former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also extended support to the stumper. Prasad also urged Saha to name the journalist who sent him the threatening texts, explaining how it would set a "good example".

"There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to - "Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice." It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example," tweeted Prasad.

Earlier, Prasad on Monday had slammed the journalist involved, explaining how "entitled" ones try to sensationalise with no knowledge and substance. He had also called out the players feeding these journalists with unnecessary access because they enjoy the buttering.

Saha, who has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010, said that he will keep the journalist's name with himself on grounds of "humanity".

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," Saha wrote in his tweets on Tuesday.

"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back."

The Indian Cricketers' Association has welcomed the BCCI's decision to probe the issue. The body eleased a statement while condemning the "threatening message".

"We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there's always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha's case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement.

