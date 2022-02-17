'I've played for both CSK and MI': Ex-IND WK draws comparison between Rohit and Dhoni, pinpoints 'qualities' of captains

The ongoing T20 assignment against the West Indies presents the Indian team with a great opportunity to identify players for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Having taken over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be looking to build a talent pool and choose the ideal team combination ahead of the T20 showpiece in Australia.

Rohit has often been hailed as someone who gives his players the freedom to express themselves. His recent press conferences also show that the current Indian skipper backs the team members to the hilt.

ALSO READ | 'He's got a bright future': Ravi Bishnoi earns captain Rohit Sharma's approval after fairytale debut

Kohli's form with the bat is a concern for India. Rohit, however, is confident that the mercurial batter would come good and has asked both critics and media to spare him the constant scrutiny.

Former India wicketkeeper has also heaped praise on Rohit while drawing comparisons between him and former skipper MS Dhoni. Parthiv has played under both the captains during his IPL spell with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

"Obviously, we see stability in him (Rohit). I've played under Dhoni and Rohit for CSK and MI respectively. India have to shorten the pool and give security to some players. If a player gets some backing, he can perform better... and Rohit offers you that. Dhoni also provided you with the same thing. Chennai have fared well in the IPL because they don't like to change their players that often. Mumbai also have a similar formula," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

"We've seen in the last two-three press conferences from Rohit and Dravid... they want to give security and clarity to players and help them express themselves. Rohit has these qualities as a captain," he further said.

Rohit was his usual self in the T20I series opener, scoring a quick-fire 40 to set up the Indian team's chase at the Eden Gardens. In the end, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer showed calm heads and India registered a victory. Debutant Ravi Bishoi also left his mark and picked up and registered figures of 2-17 to claim the Player of the Match.

After gaining a 1-0 lead in the T20I rubber against the West Indies, Rohit will look to help India seal the series on Friday when the two sides meet in the second game. India had also outclassed the visitors 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad.