'I've still placed that trophy as first in my cabinet': Ashwin reveals 'landmark moment' of his career ahead of 2nd Test

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a terrific comeback in the Indian limited-overs setup over the past few months. After India's tour of the West Indies in 2017, Ashwin had lost his place in the white-ball squads but was called up for the 2021 T20 World Cup on the back of consistent performances in the Indian Premier League. Earlier this week, the off-spinner also made a return to the ODI squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Ashwin – already a part of the Test team – is currently with the Indian taking part in a three-Test series against Proteas. India had registered a remarkable 113-run victory in the first Test in Centurion and will take on the hosts in the second game in Johannesburg later today. Ahead of the Test, Ashwin posted a video on his official YouTube channel, revisiting the history of The Wanderers – the venue for the second Test of the series.

Ashwin recollected the memories of the 2009 Indian Premier League, which took place in South Africa due to the General Elections in India. The off-spinner; then a part of Chennai Super Kings; was in the XI in the semi-final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where the Anil Kumble-led side clinched a six-wicket win.

“Back in 2009, South Africa arrived for IPL as a bandwagon to India during election time. It is also the first place that I have been after getting stamped on the passport. CSK and RCB have played their knock out semi-final match in this place. I remember Rahul Bhai and Anil bhai taking RCB to play with Deccan Chargers in the final,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin also remembered the Champions League victory in 2010 in Johannesburg, calling it a “landmark moment” of his career.

“After playing 2009 IPL, I remember we playing Champions League in 2010. This was the place we arrived at for the finals of the Champions League. We had played against Chevrolet Warriors and won the finals. I bagged the player of the tournament title,” said Ashwin.

“I'd call that as a landmark moment of my career. I have still placed that trophy as first in my cabinet. I took a wicket in the game. Davy Jacobs was in excellent form as a captain of Warriors and has also been in the squad of Mumbai Indians. I remember his reverse sweep at that time!”

