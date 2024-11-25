Ivory Coast enter record books with lowest men's T20I total against Nigeria, fold for only 7 in 264-run defeat

Ivory Coast scripted history on Sunday, entering the history books in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Group C Africa Qualifier match, in Lagos. Ivory Coast were bowled out for only seven runs, losing by 264 runs to Nigeria. Ivory Coast entered the history books.(Getty Images)

Nigeria won the toss and opted to bat, and Player of the Match Selim Salau got a century, retiring out after 112 runs off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Sulaimon Runsewe (50) and Isaac Okpe (65*) took Ivory Coast to 271/4.

Then Nigeria destroyed the Ivory Coast batting order, with left-arm spinner Isaac Danladi and left-arm pacer Prosper Useni taking three-wicket hauls respectively. Also, right-arm pacer Peter Aho picked two and Sylvester Okpe took one, and one batter was run out, as Ivory Coast folded in 7.3 overs. Opener Ouattara Mohamed was Ivory Coast's highest-scorer with four runs off six balls. The other batters registered 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0* and 0.

Unwanted record

This is also the first time that a team has registered a single-digit team total in men's T20Is, defeating the earliest lowest total in the format, 10 all out, which has been done twice; Mongolia vs Singapore this year and Isle of Man vs Spain last year.

The margin of victory also made it to no. 3 in the standings for largest victory margins in men's T20Is. Zimbabwe lead the pack with a 290-run win vs Gambia, followed by Nepal's 273-run victory vs Mongolia. This was also Nigeria's second win in as many matches in the group, and Ivory Coast's second defeat in as many games. Ivory Coast had been bowled out for 21 to lose by 168 runs vs Sierra Leone in their first outing. Also, Nigeria are top of the table and Ivory Coast are bottom. Ivory Coast's Dosso Issiaka also broke the record for most ducks (2) in T20Is, going past Dje Claude's 1.