New Delhi [India], : After Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jamie Overton, Australia's young opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to become the second overseas player to be a confirmed pullout from the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 which is scheduled to resume on May 17, according to ESPNcricinfo. Jake Fraser-McGurk opts against rejoining Delhi Capitals for remainder of IPL 2025

In last year's mega auction, Delhi Capitals acquired Australia's top-order batter's services for ₹9 crore. According to ESPNcricinfo, Fraser-McGurk has informed the Capitals of his intention not to rejoin the squad after BCCI suspended the tournament for a week last Friday due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In IPL 2024, Fraser-McGurk emerged as an indispensable figure for Delhi with his swashbuckling performances in the opening slot. However, the 23-year-old has been chasing shadows of his former self in IPL 2025, struggling to deliver the necessary goods with the bat.

He opened for DC on six occasions in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, but returned to the dressing room with a single-digit score in five of them. His highest was 38 in his 55-run tally before he was dropped, and a new opening pair was established.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Delhi, which is still in the race for the playoffs, is still waiting on confirmation of the availability of its first team of overseas players. The star-studded list includes Australia's left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, South Africa's batting pair Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.

Stubbs is a part of South Africa's World Test Championship final squad, which is scheduled to begin on June 11 against Australia at Lord's. According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa has decided not to extend the no-objection certificates of WTC final-bound players, which expire on May 25, the initial date of the IPL final.

Delhi Capitals are outside the playoff bracket, a point shy of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. They occupy the fifth spot with 13 points from 11 fixtures. Delhi will resume its campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, then square off against Mumbai Indians on May 21 and finish off the group stage against Punjab Kings on May 24.

