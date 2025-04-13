Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash

ANI |
Apr 13, 2025 10:45 PM IST

During the run-chase of 206 runs, Fraser-McGurk was out on a golden duck to Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the innings, giving a catch to Will Jacks at cover region.

New Delhi [India], : Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor run in T20 cricket continued with a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in his side's Indian Premier League match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the first match of Blue and Red franchise at their primary home venue this season.

Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash
Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash

During the run-chase of 206 runs, Fraser-McGurk was out on a golden duck to Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the innings, giving a catch to Will Jacks at cover region.

In five matches so far in IPL 2025, McGurk has made just 46 runs at an average of barely 9.20, a strike rate of exactly 100 and the best score of 38. This also includes two ducks.

This is in stark contrast with his IPL 2024 numbers, where he set the competition alight with some top-tier power-play numbers. He scored 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66, a mind-boggling strike rate of 234.04 and four half-centuries. His best score was 84, and he smashed 32 fours and 28 sixes in the tournament.

After the conclusion of IPL 2024, McGurk has scored just 428 runs in 29 innings at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69. He has scored just two half-centuries and his best score is 95.

Notably, he has survived beyond the Powerplay in only seven of his 29 T20 innings since the conclusion of IPL 2024.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The 100-run mark came for DC in nine overs. Knock from Ryan Rickelton and his 47-run stand with Rohit Sharma , 60-run stand for the third wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma and a 62-run stand between Tilak and Naman Dhir powered MI to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were among top bowlers for DC.

DC needs to chase 206 runs to secure their fifth win in a row.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs RCB Live and DC vs MI Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On