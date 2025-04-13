New Delhi [India], : Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's poor run in T20 cricket continued with a golden duck against Mumbai Indians in his side's Indian Premier League match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, the first match of Blue and Red franchise at their primary home venue this season. Jake Fraser McGurk's horrid T20 run continues, dismissed for golden duck in DC-MI clash

During the run-chase of 206 runs, Fraser-McGurk was out on a golden duck to Deepak Chahar on the first ball of the innings, giving a catch to Will Jacks at cover region.

In five matches so far in IPL 2025, McGurk has made just 46 runs at an average of barely 9.20, a strike rate of exactly 100 and the best score of 38. This also includes two ducks.

This is in stark contrast with his IPL 2024 numbers, where he set the competition alight with some top-tier power-play numbers. He scored 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66, a mind-boggling strike rate of 234.04 and four half-centuries. His best score was 84, and he smashed 32 fours and 28 sixes in the tournament.

After the conclusion of IPL 2024, McGurk has scored just 428 runs in 29 innings at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69. He has scored just two half-centuries and his best score is 95.

Notably, he has survived beyond the Powerplay in only seven of his 29 T20 innings since the conclusion of IPL 2024.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The 100-run mark came for DC in nine overs. Knock from Ryan Rickelton and his 47-run stand with Rohit Sharma , 60-run stand for the third wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma and a 62-run stand between Tilak and Naman Dhir powered MI to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were among top bowlers for DC.

DC needs to chase 206 runs to secure their fifth win in a row.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.