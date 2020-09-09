e-paper
Jason Roy added to England's ODI squad

Jason Roy added to England’s ODI squad

The explosive opener missed the recent T20 series against Pakistan and Australia with the injury he sustained in training.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
England's Jason Roy during nets.
England's Jason Roy during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Manchester, Sep 9 (AP) Jason Roy was added to England’s squad on Wednesday for the upcoming one-day international series against Australia after recovering from a side strain.

Dawid Malan was promoted to the reserve list on the day he rose to No. 1 on the Twenty20 player international rankings after scoring 66, 44 and 21 against Australia in the series England won 2-1. That took his career average to 48.71 and his overall strike-rate to 146.66.

The ODI series against Australia starts Friday in Manchester. They are the first ODI matches between the countries since England won the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year.

