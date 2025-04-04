Jasprit Bumrah enters final stage of fitness tests, MI return on the cards in fresh recovery update: Report

Jasprit Bumrah's wait to return is set to extend, with a report from ESPNCricinfo indicating that the Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead will miss at least the next two matches in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in action during IPL 2024(AP)

While Bumrah’s absence is a setback for MI, there is optimism about his recovery. According to the report, the fast bowler has been ramping up his bowling workload at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Having dealt with stress-related discomfort in his lower back since January, he is reportedly nearing the final round of fitness tests.

Only after receiving the all-clear from the BCCI medical team will Bumrah be allowed to rejoin the MI squad and participate in the tournament.

Bumrah himself has been cautious about his comeback, prioritizing full fitness over a hasty return. Given India's upcoming five-match Test series in England, beginning on June 20, he is taking a measured approach to ensure he is completely ready for the challenges ahead.

MI's mixed start

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to IPL 2025. In Bumrah’s absence, the team has introduced young bowlers like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar, while relying on Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar to spearhead the attack. Hardik Pandya, leading the franchise, has provided another seam-bowling option.

The last update on Bumrah’s fitness came on March 19, when MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of being without him at the start of the season. At the time, it was believed that the pacer would join the squad in April, but his return is set to be delayed.

Bumrah has been a one-franchise player since making his IPL debut for MI in 2013, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. His only previous absence from the tournament came in 2023 when he was sidelined with a back injury.

The latest injury setback occurred during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. As a result, Bumrah missed the Champions Trophy, where India emerged victorious. This marks the first time he has dealt with a back issue since undergoing surgery in 2023.

India’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, had previously revealed that Bumrah was advised to rest for at least five weeks following the SCG Test. Though he was named in India’s provisional Champions Trophy squad, fresh scans in February revealed persistent discomfort, ultimately ruling him out of the tournament.