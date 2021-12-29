Jasprit Bumrah strikes as India push for victory in first SA Test

Jasprit Bumrah sensed he needed a different angle. For 64 balls, Rassie van der Dussen had pretty much deadbatted. This over too was going the same way. First ball was yorker length on off-stump that was just about dug out. Second ball was back of a length and defended well on the backfoot. Third ball was fuller outside off and gently pushed towards cover. An obvious peril in this approach is you end up nowhere in terms of runs or gaining confidence.

So Bumrah went wide of the crease to explore another angle, prompting van der Dussen to plant his front foot outside off-stump and shoulder arms. If not offering a shot is a strict no-no in the times of DRS, more grievous is to blindly trust the bounce of a Day 4 Centurion pitch that clearly had its own mind. The ball pitched 46cm outside off-stump and seamed in 0.8° with the inward angle to take the top of off-stump. That delivery would have been unplayable even if van der Dussen had stayed on his backfoot.

Bumrah wasn’t done. One wicket can easily make way for another. This time Keshav Maharaj was in his crosshairs. The setup couldn’t have been more perfect if you now see it from reverse—a short ball, two short-of-length balls that were punched through covers and then a slightly fuller one, all nudging Maharaj into believing he had the measure of Bumrah, till the bubble burst with a full blood, IPL-style yorker.

It’s happening, slowly but surely. Unless rain or Dean Elgar prevail on the last day, six wickets stand between India and a rare win for a visiting team at Centurion. As of now, the forecast is for severe thunderstorms on Thursday. And if it pours like on Day 2, even Centurion’s brilliant drainage network can't give India any hope. But if there is play, India know it’s a matter of six deliveries.

South Africa have preserved their best for the battle though. Maharaj was sent in to shield Temba Bavuma, who looked South Africa’s best batter in the first innings. At the other end is a resilient and dogged Elgar who likes to wear bouncers as a badge of honour. Even back in 2018, when South Africa had Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, they had to turn to Elgar to bail them out of sticky situations. Four down on a pitch with cracks widening and with Ravichandran Ashwin geared up for a longer spell, South Africa are definitely not playing to win. Had that been on their minds, they would have been more proactive at a venue that has historically yielded runs at a faster rate.

The 305-run target is anyway a long shot. The highest successful run chase at Centurion is England’s 251/8 in January 2000, when both sides forfeited an innings each. Only thrice have South Africa scored more than 300 in the fourth innings at home—340/5 in a famous win against Australia in 2002, 370 (in a defeat) against Australia in 2009 and 450 (in a draw) against India in 2013. India’s overall record too will deter them, considering that the only Test sides to successfully chase a 250+ target against India are Australia (342/8) in 1977 and West Indies (276/5) in 1987. India’s second innings, thus, doesn’t warrant a dissection given how the batters were playing for a result. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane nevertheless wouldn’t be happy with their shot selection.

Rahane looked the most fluent among them all, taking the attack to South Africa with a stunning array of strokes, especially in the 37th over when he square drove Marco Jansen for a boundary, hooked him for six and then crunched him through cover for four. Next over though, Jansen exacted revenge with another short delivery that Rahane couldn’t hook properly, skewering the ball to van der Dussen at deep square leg. Pujara’s was the most unfortunate—getting caught behind to a strangle down the leg off a rank half volley that subcontinent batters normally dispatch with disdain.

Pujara’s stint would have been shorter had Kagiso Rabada held on to a miscued chip off Lungi Ngidi at short midwicket, but it didn’t cost the Proteas much. Kohli though seems to be stuck in the rut that took a toll on his form in England earlier this year. First ball after lunch, when it makes sense to just wait out a few overs, Kohli was tempted into a cover drive with a loose delivery outside off by Jansen. It was a reckless shot in every sense, but more worrying is the pattern (courtesy CricViz) emerging—in 2019, the average line of Kohli’s dismissals was middle-stump; in 2020 it was 9cm outside off-stump and this year, it was 26cm outside off-stump.

The day started with India taking off on a cautious note, losing Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul in the first session but adding only 63 runs. South Africa too, operating within their limitations, were happy to let them be. Had it not been for a run-a-ball 34 from Rishabh Pant, India wouldn’t have got the impetus needed to push for a win. Ball in hand, Mohammad Shami picked up from where he had left in the first innings, castling Aiden Markram in the second over. When Mohammed Siraj got Keegan Peterson to edge to Pant, it was the signal for Elgar to buckle down and withstand a barrage of short balls India aimed at him. Improbable it may sound, but Elgar will have to replicate his effort on Thursday if no one does a rain dance for South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times. ...view detail