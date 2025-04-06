Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli battle on the cards as ace speedster declared fit for RCB fixture: ‘He will be up for it’

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is available for Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2025 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed the much-awaited development as he addressed a pre-match press conference. Jasprit Bumrah available for fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AP)

The Mumbai Indians coach said Bumrah linked up with the Mumbai Indians on Saturday evening. The former Sri Lanka batter said that the pacer is looking really good and is raring to go for the contest against Virat Kohli and RCB.

“He is available. He is training today, so he should be available,” Jayawardene told reporters on Sunday.

“Bumrah arrived last night. He had sessions with the NCA and was handed over to our physios. He is bowling today and will play tomorrow. Everyone is back, so hopefully, we keep all of them healthy for the season and allow them to do what they know best. Knowing Jasprit, he will be up for it. Very happy to have him in the camp, with the experience he brings. His inputs are very valuable for us,” he added.

Bumrah linked up with the Mumbai Indians squad on Saturday after getting the clearance from the National Cricket Academy. The pacer has been out of action since suffering a back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia in January 2024.

The injury caused Bumrah to miss the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 and the first four matches for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. However, the 31-year-old is now fit and available for the five-time champions.

Rohit expected to play against RCB

Rohit Sharma, 37, who missed Mumbai Indians' previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants after getting hit during the nets, is also expected to be fit for the match against RCB. However, the final decision will be taken after the right-hander undergoes training on Sunday.

“Rohit looks good. He is going to bat today as well. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today, so we will do an assessment of that,” said Jayawardene.

Rohit Sharma has been woefully out of form in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, registering scores of 0,8 and 31, aggregating 21 runs in three matches.

Mumbai Indians have lost three of the four they have played thus far. The Hardik Pandya-led side are at the eighth spot in the points table, with 2 points from 4 matches.