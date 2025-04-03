Menu Explore
Jasprit, Rohit, Virat are truly golden assets to Indian cricket: Nitish Kumar Reddy

ANI |
Apr 03, 2025 01:39 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed his interest in batting against India's premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and handpicked the "golden assets" to the nation's cricket.

New Delhi [India], : Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed his interest in batting against India's premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah and handpicked the "golden assets" to the nation's cricket. He was speaking on Jio Hotstar.

Nitish grew in popularity after thriving for the explosive Sunrisers in the last edition of the Indian Premier League . But he truly found stardom in front of a sold-out crowd at the iconic MCG with a blistering century against India in the Boxing Day Test at the end of last year.

With Nitish's stock constantly soaring to new heights, Nitish is looking to make an impact with his belligerent batting display in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Among all the top talents in the tournament, the opponent Nitish is most excited to go up against Bumrah.

"I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I will be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting," Nitish said on JioHotstar.

Nitish, 21, has a long road ahead of him. He has taken formidable steps towards establishing himself as an all-round prospect who is capable of taking the brunt with the ball if the situation demands it.

The young sensation, who idolises stalwart Virat Kohli, believes the current generation of Indian talent has been shaped by him, Bumrah, and captain Rohit Sharma.

"This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to India," he added.

Nitish went on to express his desire to have legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni's captaincy skills, aggression and passion for cricket from Virat and master Rohit's "simply outstanding" pull shot.

"From Dhoni, I would love to have his captaincy skills. I admire Kohli's aggression and passion for the game. And from Rohit, I would love to master his pull shot it's simply outstanding," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

