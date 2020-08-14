e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Javed Miandad is mentally unstable’: Ex India coach slams former Pakistan captain for controversial remarks

‘Javed Miandad is mentally unstable’: Ex India coach slams former Pakistan captain for controversial remarks

Miandad had accused Imran Khan of ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former Pakistan captain, batsman and coach Javed Miandad.
File image of former Pakistan captain, batsman and coach Javed Miandad.(Getty Images)
         

Madan Lal, the head of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, has slammed Javed Miandad for his controversial statements against Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, calling the former batsman, captain and coach of the Pakistan cricket team ’mentally unstable’.

Also Read | ‘You act like God now’: Miandad lashes out at PM Imran Khan for ruining cricket in Pakistan

Miandad had accused Imran Khan of ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board. Lal, a World Cup winner for India, who later went on to coach the national cricket team, feels ‘lack of education’ is visible in Miandad, whose statements he claims ‘make no sense.’

“Whatever he is talking, doesn’t make sense, shows how much educated he is. He had previously made a remark on Kashmir as well as our Prime Minister. I feel he is a bit mentally unstable,” Lal said on Sports Tak.

Miandad in his comments, was indirectly referring to Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB, and someone who was born and brought up in England. Miandad wasn’t happy that Imran appointed Wasim for an influential position in the country’s cricket board.

Also Read | ‘They had written India’s name as winners at innings break’

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country,” Miandad said on his official YouTube channel.

“You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?”

Miandad went on to land some more barbs on Imran by stating that he acts like God now. He also claimed that Imran went to his home and ‘came out as a Prime Minister’.

“I was your captain; you weren’t my captain. I’ll come to politics and then I’ll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like God now. It is almost like you’re the only intelligent person in this country as if no one has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people,” said Miandad.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
‘Will be shield, club, spear for party’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh mark with 1,192 fresh cases
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In