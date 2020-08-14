‘Javed Miandad is mentally unstable’: Ex India coach slams former Pakistan captain for controversial remarks

cricket

Madan Lal, the head of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, has slammed Javed Miandad for his controversial statements against Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, calling the former batsman, captain and coach of the Pakistan cricket team ’mentally unstable’.

Miandad had accused Imran Khan of ruining the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by favouring foreigners over countrymen for several key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board. Lal, a World Cup winner for India, who later went on to coach the national cricket team, feels ‘lack of education’ is visible in Miandad, whose statements he claims ‘make no sense.’

“Whatever he is talking, doesn’t make sense, shows how much educated he is. He had previously made a remark on Kashmir as well as our Prime Minister. I feel he is a bit mentally unstable,” Lal said on Sports Tak.

Miandad in his comments, was indirectly referring to Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB, and someone who was born and brought up in England. Miandad wasn’t happy that Imran appointed Wasim for an influential position in the country’s cricket board.

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country,” Miandad said on his official YouTube channel.

“You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?”

Miandad went on to land some more barbs on Imran by stating that he acts like God now. He also claimed that Imran went to his home and ‘came out as a Prime Minister’.

“I was your captain; you weren’t my captain. I’ll come to politics and then I’ll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like God now. It is almost like you’re the only intelligent person in this country as if no one has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people,” said Miandad.