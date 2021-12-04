Jay Shah traps Azharuddin leg before in BCCI AGM Festival Match, Team Ganguly falls short by one run

Far away from the valiant century from Mayank Agarwal, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel's "dreamy" return to his original home and a controversial lbw call of Virat Kohli, the iconic Eden Gardens had its own nostalgia-ridden December evening, lit up by the presence of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and one of Eden's favourites, Mohammad Azharuddin in an exhibition match on Friday where BCCI Board President's XI were up against Secretary's XI, a day before the 90th Annual General Meeting.

Although a 15-over game, it was enough for those present at the venue to witness those trademark offside drives and step-out shots from Ganguly, who batted at No. 6, smashed two sixes and four boundaries en route to a 20-ball 35. He had to retire -- as per the rules of the match -- and his team fell short by just a run. Ahead of him Azharuddin had walked in, but failed to get the scoreboard ticking as he scored just two runs before being trapped lbw by Jay Shah.

Former Indian captain, current #BCCI president and the Prince of Calcutta @SGanguly99 picked up the bat once again to thrash bowlers all around the park at #EdenGardens today!#CAB pic.twitter.com/31GpmjC9fA — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 3, 2021

Shah starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3 for 58 with his seven overs of left-arm pace bowling as he helped his side successfully defend 128. He had also dismissed Suraj Lotlikar of Goa Cricket Association and

Earlier in the evening, BCCI Secretary's XI witnessed a 92-run partnership between Arun Dhumal (36) and Jaydev Shah (40) as the team finished with 128 for three.

Former Indian Captain @azharflicks back to the 22 yards to wow everyone present at #EdenGardens today.#CAB pic.twitter.com/lsa7NMI1cE — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 3, 2021

The two former India captains, Azharuddin and Ganguly, had also rolled their arms, bowling 10 overs between themselves.

Ganguly returned with 1/19 from his 3 overs, taking the wicket of Pranav Amin, while Azharuddin had figures of 2-0-8-0.

Brief scores:

BCCI Secretary's XI: 128/3 in 15 overs (Jaydev Shah 40 retired, Arun Dhumal 36, Jay Shah 10 not out; Sourav Ganguly 1/19) beat BCCI President's XI 127/5; 15 overs (Sourav Ganguly 35 retired, Mohammad Azharuddin 2, Avishek Dalmiya 13; Jay Shah 3/58) by one run.

