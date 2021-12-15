Home / Cricket / Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood; David Warner fit for second Ashes test, says Pat Cummins
Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood; David Warner fit for second Ashes test, says Pat Cummins

  • Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.
Australia's Pat Cummins prepares to bowl during day three of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Reuters | , Melbourne

Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.

Two-test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lefthander Warner suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane.

There were no other changes to the XI that dominated at the Gabba to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
