Jimmy Neesham gives stunning reply to Pakistan fan’s biryani invitation

It all started when New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham asked his followers to suggest a good place for dinner at Toronto, Cananda

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (Action Images via Reuters)

Jimmy Neesham is one of the most followed non-Indian cricketers on twitter for a reason. Not only does he indulge in regular conversations with fans across the world but he also has the ability to look at things from a different perspective. Neesham’s latest act involved a small but interesting conversation with a twitter user who invited him to Pakistan to have Biryani.

It all started when the New Zealand all-rounder asked his followers to suggest a good place to have dinner at Toronto, Cananda

“Anybody have any recommendations for nice spots in Toronto for dinner/beers? Thinking rooftop bar maybe, nice views etc etc. Many thanks,” tweeted Neesham who is currently in Torronto playing in the Global T20 League.

 

While Neesham received a lot suggestion, it was a Pakistani fan that amused the New Zealander most. “Come Pakistan... We will serve you delicious food. Pakistani Biryani is best dish all over the world,” wrote the user.

Neesham, never short of humour, replied that Pakistan was a bit too far for him for dinner that night. “Probably a bit too far to go for dinner tonight mate,” Neesham replied.

 

Neesham was a part of the New Zealand side that lost to England in the World Cup final in the most unfortunate way possible.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 21:46 IST

