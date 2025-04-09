John Cena breaks the internet with Virat Kohli post days after RCB great strikes iconic 'you can't see me' pose

WWE legend John Cena may be a frequent visitor to India, but he's clearly tuned in to the nation's pulse. On Wednesday, he proved just how closely he follows the action from afar by sharing a picture of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli striking the wrestler's trademark 'You can’t see me' pose – an iconic nod that thrilled fans on both sides of the sporting world. John Cena posted Virat Kohli's picture on Instagram(File/Instagram)

Just days ago, Kohli mimicked Cena’s signature gesture while showing off his T20 World Cup ring, and the wrestler shared the image on his Instagram.

The image – a part of the video shot ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium – featured Kohli flaunting the prized ring from India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Kohli has long been a magnet for global stardom, and remains one of the most-known faces even in countries where cricket isn't a primary sport.

In true Cena fashion, there was no caption – just the image. It’s not the first time Cena has posted Kohli’s picture, either; but the timing made it feel special.

Kohli and RCB's top form

On the field, Kohli has made a steady start to his IPL 2025 campaign. With 164 runs in four games, including two fluent half-centuries, the 35-year-old continues to anchor RCB’s top order. More importantly, the team has flipped its narrative this season.

After years of inconsistency, RCB sits comfortably in the top half of the table with three wins from four, including landmark victories – breaking a 17-year winless streak in Chennai and ending a decade-long drought at the Wankhede.

Much of that resurgence is down to a retooled bowling attack. The inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood has added bite to the pace department, while Krunal Pandya’s emergence as the lead spinner has given the side better balance. Long seen as a batting-heavy outfit, RCB now boasts the kind of well-rounded squad that fans believe could potentially end their title curse.

Meanwhile, Cena’s own road to glory continues. On April 20, he faces Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Nevada. A win there would make Cena a 17-time world champion, breaking the record he currently shares with Ric Flair.