João Peglow scores first 2 MLS goals, DC United beats Red Bulls 2-1

AP |
Apr 20, 2025 07:38 AM IST

João Peglow scores first 2 MLS goals, DC United beats Red Bulls 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. — João Peglow scored twice in the first half, his first two goals in MLS, to help D.C. United beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

D.C. United — which went into the game with a minus-9 goal differential, tied with CF Montreal for worst in the Eastern Conference, and winless in five straight — won for the first time since 2-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City on March 8.

Luis Barraza played a long goal kick to the attacking third, where Peglow flicked a header forward to himself and beat goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel from the center of the area to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. It was Barraza's second career assist and his first since the 2021 season.

David Schnegg chipped a cross from the left side to the back post, where Aaron Herrera played a header high into the air before Peglow put away a bicycle kick to make it 2-0 in the 44th.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for the Red Bulls in the 57th minute to cut their deficit to 2-1 when his shot deflected off defender Lukas MacNaughton and ricocheted off the crossbar before settling into the net.

New York lost for just the second time since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati in the season opener.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had three saves for the Red Bulls.

Barraza, acquired from New York City FC via trade in December, made his second consecutive start for D.C. United and finished with two saves. Kim Joon-Hong, a 21-year-old in his first MLS season, started the first seven games and conceded 19 goals, including six in a loss to San Jose on April 6.

