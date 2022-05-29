Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler goes past David Warner's 2016 IPL mark to finish bumper 2022 season
cricket

Jos Buttler goes past David Warner's 2016 IPL mark to finish bumper 2022 season

Jos Buttler ended the 2022 IPL season with 863 runs, which is the second-highest run tally that any batter has managed to achieve in a season. 
Buttler has finished almost exactly 100 runs behind Kohli's record. (BCCI)
Updated on May 29, 2022 10:13 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jos Buttler may have cut an unhappy figure as he walked back to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dugout on Sunday after falling for 39 off 35 balls in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but the score helped him move past David Warner's 2016 tally and made him the second highest run scorer in a single season. Buttler has finished the season with 863 runs, which is more than the 848 that Warner managed in 2016. (More IPL News)

IPL 2022 final Live: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

He has finished almost exactly 100 runs behind Virat Kohli's 2016 tally of 973 runs, which remains the highest that any batter has managed in a season. Having scored four centuries, Buttler is also tied for most tons in  a season, which is tied with Kohli's record that was set in 2016. 

On Sunday, however, Buttler's innings was hardly a handy one for RR, who dragged themselves to 130/9. The Gujarat Titans, who had defeated RR earlier in the first qualifier, kept a vice grip on them throughout the innings. GT captain Hardik Pandya led the way by recording figures of 3/17. Buttler was one of the batters who fell to Pandya as he nicked a back of a length delivery to the wicketkeeper in the 13th over. 

RELATED STORIES

Pandya had earlier dismissed his RR counterpart Sanju Samson and he followed up Buttler's wicket with that of Shimron Hetmyer off the last ball of the 15th. All three have been RR's most consistent run scorers and Pandya's spell took the steam out of the opposition innings. 

Buttler had scored three centuries in the first half of the league stage after which his form tapered off. He then scored his fourth century in Qualifier 2 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls to lead them to a seven-wicket win. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl jos buttler gujarat titans rajasthan royals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP