Jos Buttler goes past David Warner's 2016 IPL mark to finish bumper 2022 season

Jos Buttler may have cut an unhappy figure as he walked back to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) dugout on Sunday after falling for 39 off 35 balls in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but the score helped him move past David Warner's 2016 tally and made him the second highest run scorer in a single season. Buttler has finished the season with 863 runs, which is more than the 848 that Warner managed in 2016. (More IPL News)

He has finished almost exactly 100 runs behind Virat Kohli's 2016 tally of 973 runs, which remains the highest that any batter has managed in a season. Having scored four centuries, Buttler is also tied for most tons in a season, which is tied with Kohli's record that was set in 2016.

On Sunday, however, Buttler's innings was hardly a handy one for RR, who dragged themselves to 130/9. The Gujarat Titans, who had defeated RR earlier in the first qualifier, kept a vice grip on them throughout the innings. GT captain Hardik Pandya led the way by recording figures of 3/17. Buttler was one of the batters who fell to Pandya as he nicked a back of a length delivery to the wicketkeeper in the 13th over.

Pandya had earlier dismissed his RR counterpart Sanju Samson and he followed up Buttler's wicket with that of Shimron Hetmyer off the last ball of the 15th. All three have been RR's most consistent run scorers and Pandya's spell took the steam out of the opposition innings.

Buttler had scored three centuries in the first half of the league stage after which his form tapered off. He then scored his fourth century in Qualifier 2 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls to lead them to a seven-wicket win.

