'It helps when you have a player like him': Michael Vaughan sums up what went right for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Gujarat Titans in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final since the inaugural season, in which they went and won the title. RR have been among the stronger teams throughout the league stage of the 2022 season and former England captain Michael Vaughan said that a number of factors have gone in their favour, with one of them probably trumping the rest. (More IPL News)

The presence of Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara as a head coach, a good auction strategy and the experienced spin pair of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal all helped RR but what helped them more than anything else, could be star batter Jos Buttler's form, according to Vaughan.

“They have got it right in terms of the team and the auction, but it does help when you have a player like Buttler. With Buttler I think most teams would have been quite succesfull this year,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Buttler scored as many as three centuries in the first seven matches of the league stage. While his form tapered off in the rest of the league matches, he scored a record-equalling fourth ton in the second qualifier to lead RR to the final.

“They had a better auction than most. When they got that combination of the experienced spin twins straightaway I thought, they have got a better chance. I think the batting lineup was set in stone from the get go, although Sanju batted at five once which wasn't right. Ashwin had a bit of a pop at the top of the order. But overall, accross the tournament they have been very rigid in terms of the roles that every single player is playing,” said Vaughan.

“When you've got Boult, he gets wickets in the first over generally and sets the tone. Then you've got two quality spin twins. Obed McCoy is a but different from Boult, offers great slower balls. It is a well organised team, understandably considering they are led by Sangakkara. You expect Kumar to get it right more often than not,” he said.

