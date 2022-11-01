Jos Buttler scripts 2 spectacular records in England vs New Zealand match at T20 World Cup 2022

Leading the Three Lions from the front in their crucial World T20 2022 fixture against New Zealand on Tuesday, England's Jos Buttler smashed multiple records after the former world champions won the toss and opted to bat first at The Gabba in Brisbane. Playing a scintillating knock for the Three Lions, the wicketkeeper-batter stitched an 81-run partnership with opener Alex Hales in England's must-win match against the Kane Williamson-led side at the T20 World Cup.

England's seasoned campaigner entered his name in the history books when the charismatic leader of the Three Lions arrived for the traditional coin toss. Buttler recorded his 100th T20I appearance for the former world champions in match No.33 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Buttler is the second England international after former skipper Eoin Morgan to feature in 100 T20I matches.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the most-capped player in the history of the shortest format. Rohit has played 145 matches for the 2007 world champions. Talking about the action-packed encounter between the 2019 World Cup finalists at The Gabba on Sunday, Buttler notched up a quick-fire half-century to help England post a challenging total in the 20-over contest.

Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls as the Englishman top-scored for the Ben Stokes-starrer side at The Gabba. Buttler's partner-in-crime Hales scored 52 off 40 balls while power-hitter Liam Livingstone's 14-ball 20 paved the way for England to register a respectable total of 179-6 in 20 overs. Buttler, who emerged as the top scorer for England, has also become the leading run-getter for the Three Lions in the shortest format of the game.

Buttler surpassed Morgan to become the all-time leading run-getter for England in T20Is. The England skipper and wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 2468 runs in 100 matches for the Three Lions. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the current leading run-getter in the shortest format. The Indian run-machine has accumulated 3868 runs in 112 matches for Team India.

