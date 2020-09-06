e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler stars as England beat Australia in 2nd T20I to win series

Jos Buttler stars as England beat Australia in 2nd T20I to win series

Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 77 as England, set 158 to win, finished on 158 for 4 with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Southmapton
Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Australia - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 6, 2020 England's Jos Buttler and Mark Wood celebrate after the match
Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Australia - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 6, 2020 England's Jos Buttler and Mark Wood celebrate after the match (REUTERS)
         

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 77 guided England to a series-clinching six-wicket win over Australia in the 2nd T20I at Southampton on Sunday.

Set a target of 158 to win, Buttler remained unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, as England reached the target with seven balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England lost opener Jonny Bairstow early when he hit his own stumps trying to pull Mitchell Starc but Buttler and Dawid Malan (42) kept the scoreboard ticking with an 87-run stand before spinner Ashton Agar had Malan caught in the deep.

Tom Banton and Eoin Morgan fell cheaply but all-rounder Moeen Ali came in and relieved the pressure with a six and a four in the penultimate over to change the equation before Buttler smashed the winning runs with a six down the ground.

Australia were held to 157-7 after Jofra Archer and Mark Wood struck in their first overs to remove David Warner for a duck and Alex Carey (2) respectively while Steve Smith was run out for 10 with a direct hit from Morgan.

Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) stitched together a 49-run partnership while Glenn Maxwell scored a quick-fire 26 off 18 balls to give Australia a respectable total to defend.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In