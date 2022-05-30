Watch: Jos Buttler throws hemet, hurls gloves in anger after getting out to Hardik Pandya in GT vs RR IPL final

One usually doesn't see Jos Buttler letting the emotions get the better of him. But the IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday was a bit different. The Orange Cap winner had the best possible season with the bat but couldn't produce his best when it mattered the most. Buttler was dismissed for 39 which sparked a collapse in the RR innings from which they never really recovered and slumped to a 7-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans who lifted their maiden IPL title in their very first season.

In the first ball of the 13th over, GT captain Hardik Pandya bowled a length delivery outside off stump which just moved a bit. Buttler, having just his partner Devdutt Padikkal at the other end, did not want to take any unnecessary risks. He tried to run it down to thirdman and collect a single but instead ended up getting an outside edge to keeper Wriddhinan Saha., who took a simple catch.

It was a key moment in the match in which Buttler had faltered and the right-hander knew it. While walking back to the pavilion, Buttler was seen throwing his helmet and gloves in anger.

Buttler finished IPL 2022 with 863 runs at an average of 57.53 scored at a strike ratr of 149.5. This is the second most runs scored by a batter in one edition of the IPL after Virat Kohli's 973 in 2016.

Buttler also hit four centuries and emerged as the most prolific boundary hitter of this year's IPL. He hit 83 fours and 45 sixes - the most in the tournament.

Buttler's heroics, however, was not enough to give Royals their second IPL title after 2008.

GT captain Pandya grabbed 3-17 with his impeccable medium-fast bowling in the final to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9 after Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bat.

Pandya then made a crucial 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat reached 133-3 in 18.1 overs in front of raucous crowd of more than 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Opening batter Shubman Gill top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six off Obed McCoy over deep square leg.

