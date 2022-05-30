Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Jos Buttler was very timid’: Former England star on Rajasthan Royals' one-sided defeat in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals' strategy to bat first backfired completely as Sanju Samson and co could only manage 130/9 in 20 overs with opposition captain Hardik Pandya ruling the proceedings with the ball.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action against Gujarat Titans(IPL)
Published on May 30, 2022 01:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing end to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, losing the finals against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in a one-sided affair. The team's strategy to bat first backfired completely as Sanju Samson and co could only manage 130/9 in 20 overs with opposition captain Hardik Pandya ruling the proceedings with the ball. (IPL 2022 full coverage) 

Despite a powerful batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, the leading run-scorer of the tournament, Rajasthan found themselves on backfoot right after the dismissal of Samson, while they were batting at 60/2 after 8.2 overs. They then lost wickets in a flurry with the middle-order failing to withstand the Gujarat attack.

Assessing Rajasthan's batting, former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that the batters were timid in their approach and he included his countrymen Buttler too in that list.  

"Rajasthan didn't seem to play with any kind of bravery. I think they played very timidly. Hardik was excellent, he picked two key wickets, which was a huge bonus for him as a captain. 

"I felt Jos Buttler was very timid. He was waiting for the bad ball, wasn't on the frontfoot trying to dislodge the bowlers off the length. We did see one ramp shot but we didn't see him make space and whack it over mid-off. 

“It was almost like they were trying to play safe, trying to reach 150-160,” Vaughan said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Buttler, who won the Orange Cap, failed to create any impact and was dismissed for a 35-ball 39 by Pandya.  

Speaking further Vaughan also pointed the approach as a reason behind their defeat in the summit clash.  

“From what I saw from Rajasthan's point of view, they were afraid to be brave and that can cost you in a final,” the ex-England star added.

Gujrat in response got off to a shaky start but a solid 63-run stand between Pandya and opener Shubman Gill helped them reach close to the target, which they eventually achieved in just 18.1 overs.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

