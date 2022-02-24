‘Journalist neither got in touch nor has he apologized’: Wriddhiman Saha

A day after Wriddhiman Saha issued a warning against the journalist who forced him for an interview, the India wicketkeeper-batter said the person involved is yet to apologise despite going viral on social media.

Saha, who has refused to name the journalist, said he was hurt with the behaviour, before adding the reason behind sharing the screenshot was to expose such people in journalism.

“I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people.”

“The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologized,” Saha said in an interview to Zee News on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'I am a victim of injustice too but nobody talks about it': Ex-India WK joins Saha debate

Saha had last week tweeted a screenshot of a series of disturbing messages from a journalist, who threatened the wicketkeeper after he didn't respond to an interview request.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

The wicketkeeper then in a series of tweet on Tuesday evening said that he will not hold himself back from revealing the journalist's name if he is threatened again.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

3/3- I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

In another interview with India Today, the 37-year-old said that if the journalist had apologised he wouldn't have tweeted the second time. He also confirmed that BCCI, India's cricket governing body, has reached out to him and without revealing the identity he briefed about the scenario on mail.

"The second tweet clearly shows that the guy has not apologised. BCCI supported me and asked me for the name, I have not told them the name so far. I have mailed them the entire story," Saha told India Today.

"Giving the person to think about what he has done and if has any regret, if he does change, then I have to think. Had he apologised I would not have tweeted the second time. Such things happen. My motive is not to draw controversy but tell people that such things happen," the 37-year-old added.

Meanwhile, India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series saw a number of changes as a host of senior players – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Saha were not a part of it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON