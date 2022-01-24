'Just Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V & edit': Disappointed fans hilariously troll Lucknow IPL team after franchise reveals new name

Lucknow's Indian Premier League (IPL) team on Monday revealed their franchise team as Lucknow Super Giants which left fans on Twitter utterly disappointed as they hilariously trolled the franchise, which is owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka group as they shelled for a record sum of INR 7090 crore last October.

The Lucknow franchise had hosted a contest on Twitter earlier this month after urging fans to come up a with a name for the team, and that the franchise will name their team after the best suggestion. Over the next three weeks, the post had received more than 7500 comments and 815 quote tweets, most comprising a suggestion. What left fans disappointed was that the RP Sanjiv Goenka group, who previously owned the presently-defunct IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants, went with a similar name.

Here is how Twitter reacted...

& u did a fake Contest about team's naamkaran just to increase reach



Anyway the last 's' will be gone after 1 year along with KL's captaincy — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) January 24, 2022

All that drama to ask the fans to participate in the contest only to go back to the old name — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) January 24, 2022

what fans were what they actually

Expecting got pic.twitter.com/Wn8jsbi8jV — sudhanshu' (@whoshud) January 24, 2022

I spent half my working day. Learnt everything about RPSG businesses. Wrote 7 creative names, used email IDs of my entire family to submit them just to find out that this is your team name. Just Ctrl + C, Ctrl + V & edit. Itna low effort toh 2021 ki graduation batch bhi nahi thi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 24, 2022

Bas 2016 Pune Supergiant ki performance repeat mat karna baaki it's fine — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 24, 2022

Earlier, Lucknow retained KL Rahul for INR 17 crore and also named him the skipper for the 2022 season, while also acquiring Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian legg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, for INR 9.2 crore and 4 crore respectively. The franchise hence is left with a purse of INR 59 crore for the two-day action which will be held on February 12 and 13.

Lucknow is one of the two new teams that will join IPL for the 15th season. The Ahmedabad team is the other, who are yet to announce their franchise name. They have acquired all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and young Indian batter Shubmna Gill. Hardik has been named as the captain of the franchise.