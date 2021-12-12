'Just hope on their next tour, change room is not separated by this division': Ex-AUS bowler reacts to Kohli's sacking

Four days after Rohit Sharma was announced as Team India's new ODI captain, the discussion surrounding the timings and the correctness of BCCI's decision to replace Virat Kohli continues to pick up heat. While some experts say it was the right thing to do, others maintain that the handover shouldn't have happened in the form of a ruthless “sacking”. The latest person to weigh in on the debate is former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, who has stated that while it's the right thing to do, the onus is now on the management to avoid any further tension.

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Hogg said this step “is a blessing in disguise” for Kohli and that it will ease a lot of pressure off him.

"I think this is a good move. Kohli should just embrace it and relax about the whole situation and should concentrate on captaining the Test team. So basically you've got Rohit Sharma just concentrating on the team he wants in white-ball cricket and Virat Kohli focusing on Test cricket. It takes a lot of pressure off you. The media hype off the field all of a sudden relaxes and Virat Kohli's only got to worry about the Test environment.

"Whereas Rohit Sharma has only got to worry about the white-ball environment plus all the sponsorship and other commitments off the field. I think this is going to be better for Virat Kohli. It is going to improve his performances which have slightly dropped off slightly in the last couple of years when he's been under pressure while captaining all three teams.

“I think it's a blessing in disguise. I just hope when they go on their next tour, that change room is not separated by this little slight division between these two particular players. Both of them have to embrace it, get in that changing room, and take Indian cricket forward. That's because Indian cricket right now, with the talent they've got in batting and bowling should dominate world cricket over the next five years at least,” said Brad Hogg while explaining his stand in great detail.

India's next assignment is their tour of South Africa, which gets underway with the 1st Test on December 26. The two teams will play two more Tests and three ODIs after that.

