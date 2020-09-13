‘What is becoming of us?’: Kamran Akmal says it’s an ‘even greater tragedy’ that world no. 2 T20 batsman is criticised for slow strike-rate

cricket

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:14 IST

Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world right now along with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. He has been incredibly consistent in the past few years, often fighting a lone battle in the Pakistan middle order. The 25-year-old was in good form in the recently concluded England tour where Pakistan lost the Test series 0-1 and tied the T20 series 1-1.

Even though he has been consistently accumulating runs, Babar has been criticised for his slow strike-rate. Babar was recently the number one T20 batsmen in the world (before being displaced by Dawid Malan). But criticism has been levelled on him for not scoring runs quickly.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal defended Babar, saying that people should spend their energy motivating him rather than looking down on a player like him.

Pakistan's Babar Azam in action. ( REUTERS )

“An even greater tragedy is that people have started to criticize our number one batsman, Babar Azam, saying that he isn’t scoring runs at a fast-enough rate or isn’t winning enough games. What is becoming of us? If we wish to improve things then instead of looking down on a player like Babar, we should spend our energy motivating him,” Kamran said in an interaction with PakPassion.net,

‘I feel that the team management needs to make sure that all players in the squad are looked after and given confidence instead of preferring to concentrate and spend energies on a select few who are their favourites,” added the 38-year-old, who remains out of contention despite being among runs in the domestic circuit.

Babar hit 195 runs in the three-match Test series for Pakistan while hitting 77 runs in the T20s. A lot was expected out of Babar but he wasn’t at his absolute best at the tour.