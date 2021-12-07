Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kane Williamson likely to be out of action for two months - Report
cricket

Kane Williamson likely to be out of action for two months - Report

Williamson was ruled out of the recently-concluded second Test against India which the Kiwis lost by 372 runs.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Reuters)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:56 PM IST
ANI |

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss two months of cricketing action due to an elbow injury.

Williamson was ruled out of the recently-concluded second Test against India which the Kiwis lost by 372 runs.

BlackCaps head coach Gary Stead has said that it is unlikely that Williamson might go for surgery.

"Kane's going along ok. Last time after the World Test Championship final and before the IPL and T20 World Cup was about eight or nine weeks. I expect it's somewhere in that time frame again. We're trying not to put time frames on it at this stage," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.

"I think surgery is unlikely. All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done. If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that. Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand - he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket for New Zealand," he added.

RELATED STORIES

New Zealand will play two tests against Bangladesh and then the side will travel to Australia for three ODIs and a T20 from January 30-February 8. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand kane williamson
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP